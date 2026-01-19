CM inaugurates Rs 100 cr development projects in RK Puram

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development works worth around Rs 100 crore in the RK Puram Assembly constituency, signalling a major push towards comprehensive infrastructure development in the area.

The projects include construction and repair of roads, renovation of old and dilapidated community platforms (chaupals), upgradation of community centres, beautification of parks, installation of open gym equipment and construction of boundary walls at required locations. The initiatives aim to improve connectivity, enhance public safety, modernise community facilities and create a cleaner and healthier environment for residents.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the launch of the projects marked an auspicious beginning for development in the area. She said earlier public representatives had limited access to funds, which resulted in several development works remaining pending for long periods.

Highlighting the focus on inclusive development, the chief minister said development activities in Delhi had remained stalled for years, particularly in areas with large jhuggi clusters such as RK Puram. She said previous governments had failed to address basic civic needs, while the present government was committed to improving living conditions without displacing residents.

“The present government is committed not to removing jhuggis but to ensuring a dignified life for their residents by providing permanent housing, toilets, bathing facilities, roads, drains, parks and play facilities for children,” she said.

Gupta said that soon after assuming office, the government released a budget of nearly Rs 700 crore to ensure development works worth Rs 10 crore in each Assembly constituency. The objective, she added, was to ensure that modern facilities reach all sections of society equally.

Listing the government’s achievements over the past 11 months, she said long-discontinued pension schemes had been restarted, new ration cards were being issued, electricity connections were being provided to properties that previously lacked them, and focused efforts had begun to clean the Yamuna. She also cited the removal of garbage mountains and steps to reduce pollution, including the introduction of electric buses.

Reiterating the government’s vision, Gupta said it was fully committed to developing Delhi into a clean, green, modern and all-round developed capital, adding that although the government had completed only 11 months in office, the coming years would see a transformed city.