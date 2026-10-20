CM inaugurates Rs 16-cr biogas plant

Developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the plant is expected to improve waste management in the dairy colony while providing financial benefits to livestock owners. It will produce approximately 14,000 cubic metres of raw biogas and 5.6 tonnes of purified compressed biogas (CBG) daily, which will be supplied to Indraprastha Gas Limited through a pipeline.

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According to the government, around 200 metric tonnes of cow dung are generated daily in the Goyla Dairy area. In the absence of adequate disposal facilities, the waste risks entering drains and eventually reaching the Yamuna. The new facility aims to address the problem through scientific processing and regular collection.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta emphasised the need to tackle pollution at its source rather than focusing solely on cleaning the river. She said the government had made three biogas plants operational over the past 18 months, while work was underway to establish six more across the Capital.

Highlighting the financial potential of such projects, the Chief Minister said the Nangli Sakrawati biogas plant had processed 55,000 tonnes of cow dung in one year, generating payments worth Rs 3.5 crore for farmers.

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The government has also allocated Rs 50 crore for constructing drains and improving drainage systems in Delhi's dairy colonies, she said.

Under the Goyla Dairy project, the designated agency will collect cow dung from dairy operators at 67 paise per kg, providing them with an additional source of income while reducing the burden of waste disposal. The slurry generated during biogas production will be converted into organic fertiliser.

Gupta urged dairy operators to cooperate with the collection system and avoid dumping cow dung into drains. She also directed officials and plant operators to ensure regular collection, safe processing and uninterrupted functioning of the facility.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, who attended the inauguration, criticised previous governments for relocating dairies without ensuring adequate waste management and basic infrastructure.

He said, "Delhi now wants concrete action and results instead of excuses and delays."

Sood said the project reflected the government's focus on improving civic infrastructure and administrative accountability.