CM inaugurates six-lane Nand Nagri-Gagan Cinema flyover, flags off 300 electric buses

East Delhi received two major infrastructure boosts today as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the long-awaited six-lane flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema and flagged off 300 new electric “DEVi” buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The flyover, built at a cost of about Rs 180 crore, is expected to carry over one lakh vehicles daily, reducing congestion and cutting average travel time by 14 minutes. With a length of 1,550 m and width of 22 m, the corridor has turned the Nand Nagri–Gagan Cinema junction into a signal-free stretch. Officials estimate that the project will bring significant environmental benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, fuel savings and improved air quality.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM called the project “a major step towards making Delhi pollution-free and ensuring a seamless flow of traffic.” She added, “This project further strengthens the resolve of a developed Delhi and will play a vital role in reducing pollution, saving energy and improving the quality of life of citizens. Our government’s aim is that the benefits of development should not remain limited to urban areas but also empower and enrich Yamuna Par and rural areas equally.”

PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh highlighted that the timely completion of the flyover saved significant public funds. He said, “For the first time, the Centre, Delhi Government and the Corporation have worked together. Our message is simple; real work is the best advertisement.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister flagged off 300 electric DTC buses from the East Vinod Nagar Depot as part of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ celebrations. With routes rationalised by IIT Delhi, these buses will improve connectivity across Yamuna Par.

“These 300 buses are not just about numbers, their routes have been rationalised so they actually reach people across Yamuna Par. This is the beginning of a new era of public transport in Delhi. Our government is committed to Green Delhi-Clean Delhi, with clean, affordable and accessible transport,” the CM said.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra praised the effort, saying development was finally reaching every part of Delhi under the “double-engine government”. Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh added that East Delhi now had 21 rationalised routes covering 625 bus stops, describing it as “the first-ever route rationalisation in Delhi”.

The two announcements mark a major development for East Delhi, with both the flyover and the buses promising to cut pollution, save time and improve connectivity, a government official said.