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Home / Delhi / CM inaugurates water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

CM inaugurates water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

Says govt committed to ensuring access to clean drinking water for every household

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with people during the inauguration of water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated several water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh constituency, saying the government is committed to ensuring access to clean drinking water for every household in the Capital.

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The water ATMs, equipped with five-stage RO systems, have been installed at AU Block (Ekta Camp, Pitampura), Som Bazar Road in Haiderpur, AA Seva Basti near Fortis Hospital and CA Block Seva Basti. Each unit can supply up to 2,000 litres of potable water per hour, aimed at benefiting residents in densely populated areas.

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“Clean drinking water for every household is our commitment. These water ATMs are a step towards providing affordable and accessible safe water, especially in high-density localities,” Gupta said, while also distributing smart cards to residents for easy access to the facilities.

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Highlighting infrastructure efforts, the Chief Minister said nearly Rs 9,000 crore had been earmarked to upgrade Delhi’s water network, including laying new pipelines and replacing ageing systems. She also reviewed ongoing civic works on Som Bazar Road in Haiderpur and directed officials to expedite projects while maintaining quality standards and minimising inconvenience to residents.

During the visit, Gupta inspected works being carried out by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other agencies, stressing the need for cleanliness at construction sites, proper traffic management and adherence to safety protocols.

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Later, the Chief Minister visited the Munak Canal area in CA Block to review cleaning operations and inspected the construction of a Chhath ghat. She instructed officials to complete both projects within stipulated timelines to ensure smooth arrangements for devotees during upcoming festivals.

Reiterating the government’s focus on improving basic services, Gupta said the administration was working to build a clean, green and well-equipped city with better infrastructure and enhanced quality of life for citizens.

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