CM inspects Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Dilshad Garden to inspect medical facilities and review the quality of healthcare services. During the visit, she interacted with patients, doctors, nursing staff and hospital administrators, and issued directions to improve patient care and administrative efficiency.

She instructed officials to ensure that patients received timely medical attention and the supply of medicines was not interrupted. She also reviewed cleanliness, functioning of medical equipment and overall patient convenience, directing authorities to address gaps on priority.

Interacting with female patients and senior citizens, Gupta sought feedback on hospital services and underlined the need for special assistance and priority care for vulnerable groups. She asked healthcare staff to maintain courteous and dignified conduct at all levels, stressing that hospitals must not only provide treatment but also instil a sense of safety, trust and compassion in patients.

The CM directed that facilitative mechanisms be strengthened across all stages of care, especially for elderly patients and women. She reiterated that providing accessible, quality and humane healthcare remains her governemnt’s top priority.

Later, Gupta participated in a special programme organised by Maa Shakti Sanstha to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At the event, she presented the ‘Divya Atal Awards’ to Divyangjan (disabled persons), recognising their resilience and achievements. Assistive devices were also distributed to around 133 Divyangjan to promote self-reliance and facilitate independent daily living. She lauded the efforts of social organisations and volunteers, and said that an inclusive and empowered Delhi can be built through collective efforts.