CM inspects sanitation in South Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday carried out an on-ground inspection of sanitation and waste management facilities in Tehkhand and Tughlakabad, issuing instructions to officials to accelerate work and improve service delivery.

She also conducted a surprise inspection at the Rajesh Pilot Veterinary Hospital, directing the administration to undertake urgent repairs and strengthen veterinary services.

During her visit to Tehkhand, the CM reviewed multiple CTU/GVP (Cleanliness Target Unit/Garbage Vulnerable Point) locations, along with the proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection site and the Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS).

She assessed existing arrangements and the progress of upcoming infrastructure, emphasising strict adherence to timelines and quality norms. Similar inspections were carried out in Tughlakabad, where she reviewed sanitation points and the proposed C&D waste collection site.

Gupta said that upgrading Delhi’s solid waste management infrastructure remained a priority and that departments must work in “mission mode” to improve efficiency and cleanliness across the city.

Gupta also reiterated that civic services and animal welfare were the key focus areas of her government, and that negligence would not be tolerated.