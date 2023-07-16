 CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

AAP government denied the charge, saying the meeting to discuss flood preparedness chaired by Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took place on May 9

CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

Commuters passes through the floodwaters of the Yamuna River at ITO in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, July 16

As the national capital faces the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna, Raj Niwas sources on Sunday alleged that the Apex Committee for flood control and preparedness headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not meet in the last two years.

However, the AAP government denied the charge, saying the meeting to discuss flood preparedness chaired by Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took place on May 9. It also said that a flood control order was issued as per the due process.

The Raj Niwas sources claimed that the flood order issued by the Delhi government was “half-baked”.

“As chairman of the Apex Committee to Review, Recommend, Supervise and Coordinate Flood Control Measures in NCT of Delhi, CM Kejriwal chose not to let the Committee’s mandatory meeting scheduled in June-end this year, despite the revenue department moving a file to this effect on June 19. Even last year, Kejriwal did not let this meeting happen,” a Raj Niwas source said.

This high-power committee chaired by the Delhi CM consists of all government ministers, Delhi MPs, four MLAs of the AAP, and chief secretary, along with other stakeholders like Delhi Development Authority, GOC-Indian Army, and member of Central Water Commission (CWC).

It is scheduled to meet on any date towards the end of June, before the onset of the monsoon, to review the situation at hand and pass a “Flood Control Order” every year, the sources said.

The Apex Committee takes into account the threats and projections, assesses preparedness and ensures a foolproof seamless coordination mechanism between various departments and agencies, including those from the Centre, to handle any eventuality, they added.

According to the Raj Niwas sources, the divisional commissioner, who is also the convener of the committee, requested CM Kejriwal on June 21 to suggest a suitable date and time for convening the mandatory meeting of the Apex Committee in the last week of June. The file was submitted to the CM through Revenue Minister Atishi.

The sources further claimed that the file was returned on June 26 to Atishi, with the noting that, “Honourable CM has desired that the Honourable Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting”, of the Apex Committee, which is chaired by the CM”.

“Her OSD instructed the Divisional Commissioner to have a short meeting (not the Apex Committee) for releasing the Flood Control Order 2023, on June 30 at 6.30 pm in her conference room with principal secretary (irrigation and flood control), DM (East) and other officials,” the source claimed.

The meeting chaired by Atishi did not have the presence of chief secretary, police commissioner, MCD commissioner, CEO of Delhi Jal Board and various other important stakeholders, leave apart the representatives from the CWC. This happened because Atishi “did not ask” for them to be present in the meeting, the sources alleged.

The meeting subsequently happened on July 6, “after which a perfunctory half-baked flood control order was issued without taking the main stakeholders into confidence”, they said.

Denying the charges, the AAP government said it had been regularly reviewing flood and waterlogging issues in May itself.

“On May 9, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and PWD Minister Atishi jointly chaired a meeting where all departments including PWD, MCD, I&FC, DJB, DDA and NDMC were present and preparations for floods and waterlogging were reviewed,” the government said in a statement.

Besides, regular interdepartmental meetings have been happening to iron out any issues regarding floods and waterlogging. The chief minister has been monitoring the situation himself, the statement said, adding the ‘Flood Control Order’ was issued as per the due process, keeping Delhi’s historical data in mind.

#Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

4
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

5
Features

Kullu ravaged

6
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

7
Features

Himalayas under threat

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

9
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

10
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

Congress clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delh...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

AAP will participate in opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

AAP will participate in opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

The party had earlier said it would join the meeting in Beng...


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Sleeping under tarpaulin, uncertainty over food and defecating in open—how flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Delhi Police register case over call threatening hijacking of Air India flight to Tel Aviv

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

9-year-old gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker, dies

9-year-old gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker, dies

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony