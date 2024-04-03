CM kingpin in excise ‘scam’, ED tells High Court

New Delhi, April 2
The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” of the “excise scam” and there were “reasons to believe” on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.
Opposing the AAP leader’s petition challenging his arrest by the agency in the money laundering case linked to the “scam”, the ED said the political party, which was the “major beneficiary” of the proceeds of the crime, has committed the offence through Kejriwal.
“Kejriwal is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise sc am in collusion with ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons.
Kejriwal was directly involved in the formulation of the policy. This policy was drafted considering the favours to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and members representatives of the South Group,” said the response. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.
