CM, L-G flag off 500 new electric buses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today flagged off 500 new electric buses from the IP Depot.

With the latest addition, the total number of electric buses in the fleet of the Transport Department will reach 1,300. Besides, 7,232 CNG buses are also plying on Delhi roads.

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal at the launch. Tribune photo

The CM said, “Today, 500 more electric buses have been included in the fleet of the Transport Department. We will continue efforts to strengthen Delhi’s transportation system.”

Sharing a clip from the event, Kejriwal wrote on X: “Our goal is to have a total of 8,000 electric buses by 2025. By then, there will be more than 10,000 buses in Delhi, out of which 80 per cent will be electric buses. Our fantastic electric buses are becoming the new identity of Delhi.”

Saxena and Kejriwal assessed the facilities in the new electric buses while Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot briefed them about various amenities available in these buses.

Gahlot said, “As per various reports and manuals, a CNG bus emits 800 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. Buses of the Delhi Government travel approximately 70,000 km in a year. Thus, an electric bus would prevent the emission of about 56 tonnes of carbon dioxide in a year.”

He said electrification of all depots in Delhi was underway. There are more than 60 bus depots in Delhi and extensive electrification work is being carried out in all of them.

