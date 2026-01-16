DT
Home / Delhi / CM lauds NCC Cadets’ discipline, patriotism at Republic Day Camp

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt. In New Delhi on Thursday .
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt, praising the cadets for their discipline, synchronized march and cultural performances.

“The cadets’ performances, the fluttering Tricolour and their coordinated march reflected the heartbeat of the nation,” she said, commending the spirit, unity and patriotism displayed by youth from across India.

Highlighting the role of NCC in shaping responsible citizens, Gupta said, “For decades, the NCC has instilled discipline, unity, a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth. Cadets from different states, despite linguistic and cultural diversity, come together to reflect the unity of India, a true embodiment of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.”

She lauded NCC’s holistic training framework, which includes disaster management, leadership, national service, and initiatives such as the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps. “Today’s NCC cadets are tomorrow’s leaders who will serve the nation in diverse roles while remaining committed to India’s unity, integrity, and dignity,” she added, urging the youth to uphold the pride of the nation and the spirit of service to Mother India.

During her visit, Gupta reviewed the Guard of Honour, Flag Area exhibitions, the Hall of Fame, and a cultural show by the cadets.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to enhancing training facilities, infrastructure, and resources for NCC centres. “Strong shoulders, disciplined minds and unwavering dedication to the nation form the foundation of a Viksit Bharat,” she said, urging cadets to march on Kartavya Path this Republic Day with pride, discipline, and dedication.

