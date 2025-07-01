CM launches ‘Viksit Delhi’ Internship Programme

In a landmark step to promote participatory governance and engage Delhi’s youth in policymaking and administration, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme.

Describing the initiative as a “covenant between Delhi and its youth”, Chief Minister Gupta said the programme would enable young citizens to move beyond being mere spectators and become active co-creators of the city’s future.

Under this initiative, 150 interns will be selected through a multi-stage, transparent process to work for a period of 89 days, each receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000.

Selected interns will work alongside government officials, policymakers and community stakeholders on live projects impacting urban mobility, public health, waste management, digital governance and more.

Explaining the selection process, Chief Minister Gupta said interested candidates must submit an online application answering four short questions to assess their vision and understanding. Of these, 300 applicants would be shortlisted for a one-day intensive boot camp featuring learning sessions with public leaders and experts.

The boot camp would conclude with an essay-writing round, based on which the final 150 interns would be chosen.

The programme will unfold in three phases. First, interns will receive training in Delhi’s governance structure, policymaking processes and key social challenges. Next, they will conduct fieldwork across all 70 Assembly constituencies, engaging directly with citizens to identify local issues and suggest practical solutions. In the final phase, they will work with government departments to draft policy papers on ten key subjects. The two best papers will be presented to the CM.

A unique aspect of the initiative is the creation of Viksit Delhi Ambassadors — youth leaders who will champion the city’s vision and policies in colleges, communities and on social platforms.

“This forward-looking initiative aligns with the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which emphasises that the youth are not merely recipients of government programmes but active partners in the nation’s transformative journey,” CM Gupta said.

She emphasised that the government would stand beside these young participants as mentors and enablers.