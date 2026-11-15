CM opens Delhi Pavilion, 10 stalls reserved for women entrepreneurs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF-2026) at Bharat Mandapam, where the national capital has been designated as the Focus State this year. Spread over 996 square metres, the pavilion features 62 stalls showcasing Delhi’s heritage, culture, development initiatives and entrepreneurial ventures.

The pavilion has given special priority to women entrepreneurs, with 10 stalls exclusively allocated to them. Of the 62 stalls, 14 have been allotted to government departments and institutions, 25 to private exhibitors, six to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme and seven to participants and exporters associated with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

After inaugurating the pavilion, the Chief Minister visited various stalls and interacted with participants to learn about their products and business ventures. The ceremony also featured a classical Kathak performance by children.

Gupta said, “Delhi is not just the national capital but also a symbol of India’s rich heritage, entrepreneurship and modern development”. She added that the Focus State status provides an opportunity to showcase the capital’s economic, cultural and industrial identity on national and international platforms.

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The pavilion showcases Delhi’s historical and cultural heritage alongside its ongoing development initiatives, including Namo Van, Swachh Yamuna and the promotion of electric vehicles. The displays aim to highlight the government’s efforts towards environmental conservation and the capital’s future development priorities.

Several Delhi government departments and institutions are participating in the fair, including the Education Department, Transport Department, Social Welfare Department, Delhi Tourism, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Prisons Department, State Urban Livelihood Mission, Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board and SOTTO Delhi.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) has been designated as the nodal agency for the pavilion.

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The fair is expected to provide local artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), food-processing units and other entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers and explore wider markets. The participation of women-led businesses and local producers also aims to expand their visibility and strengthen their entrepreneurial prospects.