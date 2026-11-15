Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / CM opens Delhi Pavilion, 10 stalls reserved for women entrepreneurs

CM opens Delhi Pavilion, 10 stalls reserved for women entrepreneurs

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the inauguration of the Delhi Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF-2026) at Bharat Mandapam, where the national capital has been designated as the Focus State this year. Spread over 996 square metres, the pavilion features 62 stalls showcasing Delhi’s heritage, culture, development initiatives and entrepreneurial ventures.

The pavilion has given special priority to women entrepreneurs, with 10 stalls exclusively allocated to them. Of the 62 stalls, 14 have been allotted to government departments and institutions, 25 to private exhibitors, six to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme and seven to participants and exporters associated with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

After inaugurating the pavilion, the Chief Minister visited various stalls and interacted with participants to learn about their products and business ventures. The ceremony also featured a classical Kathak performance by children.

Gupta said, “Delhi is not just the national capital but also a symbol of India’s rich heritage, entrepreneurship and modern development”. She added that the Focus State status provides an opportunity to showcase the capital’s economic, cultural and industrial identity on national and international platforms.

Advertisement

The pavilion showcases Delhi’s historical and cultural heritage alongside its ongoing development initiatives, including Namo Van, Swachh Yamuna and the promotion of electric vehicles. The displays aim to highlight the government’s efforts towards environmental conservation and the capital’s future development priorities.

Several Delhi government departments and institutions are participating in the fair, including the Education Department, Transport Department, Social Welfare Department, Delhi Tourism, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Prisons Department, State Urban Livelihood Mission, Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board and SOTTO Delhi.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) has been designated as the nodal agency for the pavilion.

Advertisement

The fair is expected to provide local artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), food-processing units and other entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers and explore wider markets. The participation of women-led businesses and local producers also aims to expand their visibility and strengthen their entrepreneurial prospects.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts