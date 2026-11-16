CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Remembering Birsa Munda's courage, sacrifice and patriotism, the Chief Minister described his life as an inspiration for generations. She also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion along with other dignitaries. Rohini MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

Gupta said Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s life was a supreme source of inspiration in the fight against injustice and exploitation and an enduring example of patriotism. She said he had united tribal communities to fight for their rights, dignity and freedom, making his contribution an important chapter in India's freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister said Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was an opportunity not only to remember his sacrifice and ideals, but also to familiarise future generations with the legacy of tribal leaders.

Advertisement

Highlighting the Centre's initiatives for tribal welfare, Gupta said, "PM Modi is making historic efforts to bring tribal communities, neglected for decades, into the mainstream of development."

She said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, greater emphasis had been placed on recognising the contributions, cultural identity and heritage of tribal communities and ensuring their participation in the country's development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, saying these initiatives aimed to improve access to basic facilities and development opportunities among tribal communities and improve their quality of life.

Advertisement

Gupta said the legacy of Birsa Munda was not limited to tribal communities, but was an invaluable part of the country's national heritage. She added that his ideals continued to inspire people to take pride in their roots, culture and traditions and stand against injustice.