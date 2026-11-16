Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Highlights Centre’s efforts for tribal welfare

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Baansera Park on his 151st birth anniversary, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and highlighted his contribution to the fight against injustice and exploitation.

Remembering Birsa Munda's courage, sacrifice and patriotism, the Chief Minister described his life as an inspiration for generations. She also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion along with other dignitaries. Rohini MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

Gupta said Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s life was a supreme source of inspiration in the fight against injustice and exploitation and an enduring example of patriotism. She said he had united tribal communities to fight for their rights, dignity and freedom, making his contribution an important chapter in India's freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister said Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was an opportunity not only to remember his sacrifice and ideals, but also to familiarise future generations with the legacy of tribal leaders.

Advertisement

Highlighting the Centre's initiatives for tribal welfare, Gupta said, "PM Modi is making historic efforts to bring tribal communities, neglected for decades, into the mainstream of development."

She said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, greater emphasis had been placed on recognising the contributions, cultural identity and heritage of tribal communities and ensuring their participation in the country's development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, saying these initiatives aimed to improve access to basic facilities and development opportunities among tribal communities and improve their quality of life.

Advertisement

Gupta said the legacy of Birsa Munda was not limited to tribal communities, but was an invaluable part of the country's national heritage. She added that his ideals continued to inspire people to take pride in their roots, culture and traditions and stand against injustice.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts