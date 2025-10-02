CM performs Kanya Pujan, affirms commitment to empowering girls

On Maha Navami on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, bowing at the feet of young girls and receiving their blessings.

Gupta removed the girls’ footwear, applied tilak, tied the sacred mauli and interacted with them. “The true form of the Mother resides in these innocent faces — they are our real strength,” she said.

The CM underlined that Navratri was not only a festival of faith but also a reminder of society’s duty towards daughters. “Daughters are the foundation of families and society. Without empowering them, neither families, nor society can progress,” she added.

During the interaction, several girls shared their aspirations of becoming doctors, teachers, police officers, and IPS officials. Gupta assured them of the government’s support, highlighting schemes like Honslon Ki Udaan, aimed at identifying and nurturing talent among children with limited opportunities.

“The more love and opportunities given to daughters, the brighter the future of the nation will be,” the CM said, stressing that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring education, equal opportunities, and a safe environment for girls.