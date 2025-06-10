CM pledges state-of-the-art auditorium for NE Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended the 61st Annual Day and Sashtipoorthi (60-year milestone) celebrations of Shyam Lal College as the chief guest. The event, held at the college’s East Delhi campus, was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Manoj Tiwari, MLA Jitendra Mahajan and Prof Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi.

Marking the occasion, CM Gupta planted a sapling near the campus Ganesh Temple — a symbolic gesture of growth and sustainability — and felicitated academic toppers and achievers across various fields.

In her address, the CM reflected on the inspiring journey of the college over the past six decades. Recalling her own student days at Delhi University, she said, “It is heartening to see how Shyam Lal College, which once faced many challenges, has evolved into a prestigious institution.” She pointed out that the college’s progress mirrors the transformative power of perseverance and collective vision — emphasising how individuals nurtured by such institutions now contribute to leadership, including herself as CM and an alumnus-turned-MLA.

Recognising the infrastructural needs of the Yamuna Par region, CM Gupta announced a significant development — a state-of-the-art auditorium for Northeast Delhi. Drawing inspiration from iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yasho Bhoomi, she said the proposed space will serve educational institutions and the wider community alike, fostering cultural, academic and public engagement.

She also praised the college’s commitment to sustainability and community service through its village adoption programs and use of technology for outreach. Applauding the faculty, students and administration for their unified efforts, she said their dedication has been central to Shyam Lal College’s growing stature.

Urging students to become active contributors to national development, the CM gave a heartfelt call: “Take a pledge to do Ek Kam Desh Ke Naam — one task for the nation. Every small effort counts when it comes to building a better India.”