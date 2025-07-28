CM Rekha allocates Rs 700 crore for redevelopment of slum settlements

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced Rs 700 crore allocation for the redevelopment of slum settlements, asserting that no eligible slum resident will be left without a roof if their jhuggis are removed for any reason.

She also accused AAP leaders of misleading and intimidating slum dwellers.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a visit to the “Faatak Wali Jhuggi” near the railway crossing in Shalimar Bagh where slum residents face eviction due to a railway expansion project. Gupta assured the residents that the government was in talks with the Railways to ensure proper rehabilitation.

“The Delhi Government is not in the favour of removing slums without reason,” she said. “If slums have to be removed for the sake of development projects or any other legitimate reasons, the government will ensure proper rehabilitation of eligible residents so they too can become part of Delhi’s growth story.”

The Jhuggi in question lies on land earmarked for the expansion of the Azadpur railway station. Gupta pointed out that though a survey of the area was conducted in 2020, the AAP government at the time took no action or held any discussions with the Railways.

The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack on the AAP and Congress, accusing both parties of neglecting slum development over the past four decades.

“For 40 years, these parties have only seen slum dwellers as voters and have constantly tried to exploit them,” she said.

Gupta accused AAP leaders, whom she referred to as “broom-wielding”, of supplying liquor in slum areas and spreading misinformation about the government’s intentions.

“During their tenure, they tried to turn slum dwellers into alcoholics and made no plans for their development. We are carrying out genuine and meaningful development work for them,” she said.

Gupta concluded her visit by assuring the residents of full government support. “You will get justice. There is no need to panic. I will speak to the Ministry of Railways and ensure suitable housing arrangements are made,” she said.