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Home / Delhi / CM Rekha announces hostels for 10,000 students

CM Rekha announces hostels for 10,000 students

Decision taken after Satya Niketan tragedy

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Rescue operation underway following a five-storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a major hostel-building plan for students, with the government set to create accommodation for 10,000 students following the Satya Niketan tragedy.
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The proposed hostels will be available to both male and female students studying at any university or college in Delhi. The aim is to provide students with safe, affordable and convenient accommodation.

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Gupta said meetings had been held with the departments concerned, suitable locations had been identified and a policy for the hostel scheme was being drafted. The government is also examining students’ requirements and the facilities that will be needed at the hostels.

The proposed facilities will include arrangements for food and accommodation so that students do not have to struggle with basic living needs while pursuing their education.

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‘Parents across country can send children without worry'

Gupta said the hostels would be designed to provide a high level of safety, allowing parents from across the country to send their children to Delhi without worry.

She said the facilities would ensure that students have access to secure accommodation and food, allowing them to focus on their studies and aspirations without the added concern of finding safe and affordable housing.

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