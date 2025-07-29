CM Rekha approves ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’ to showcase youth’s talent globally

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the launch of an ambitious new scheme titled ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’ (Flight of Aspirations). Aimed at engaging nearly 5 million young people across the Capital, the initiative will serve as a platform for emerging artists to refine and showcase their skills at national and international levels.

Announcing the scheme, the Chief Minister said it was designed to provide Delhi’s youth with the opportunity to gain recognition and bring pride to the national capital.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the initiative in a meeting attended by Cabinet Ministers, and the Chief Secretary. A Budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the scheme in the current financial year. The Department of Art, Culture and Languages will be the nodal agency for implementation.

Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra called the scheme a “historic step” towards giving global exposure to Delhi’s creative talent. He said the programme would be inclusive, with a special focus on youth from slums, informal settlements and unauthorised colonies, many of whom lack access to formal platforms to showcase their abilities.

The initiative will involve a large-scale talent hunt covering all 70 Assembly constituencies. These will be followed by zonal and district-level competitions, culminating in a state-level grand finale. The scheme will focus on six art forms: singing, dance, poetry, sculpture, visual art, digital art and theatre. Mishra added that renowned artists from across India will be roped in as mentors to guide selected participants, also enabling them to achieve recognition on international platforms.