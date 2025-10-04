DT
Home / Delhi / CM Rekha assures support to North East students at fest

CM Rekha assures support to North East students at fest

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the 8th North East Students Festival in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the 8th edition of the North East Students’ Festival (NESt Fest 2025) at Talkatora Stadium, assuring students from the region that Delhi is also their home and pledging increased support from the Delhi Government in the years ahead.

The festival, which celebrates the culture, traditions and talent of the North Eastern states, was also attended by Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief Gen VK Singh, former BJP national secretary and founder of My Home India Sunil Deodhar, along with several other dignitaries.

In her address, the Chief Minister praised the region’s rich heritage and natural beauty, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for strengthening its connectivity with the rest of the country.

“Today, the North East is no longer the end of India, but the beginning of the nation. Roads, railways, airports, IITs and colleges are transforming the region and connecting it to the mainstream,” she said.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to the welfare of North East students in the capital, she added, “Ensuring your safety, education and future is our responsibility.”

The Chief Minister said next year, the North East Students’ Festival would be organised on a larger scale with the active support of the Delhi Government.

