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Home / Delhi / CM Rekha, BJP president pay tributes to Mookerjee on 73rd martyrdom anniversary

CM Rekha, BJP president pay tributes to Mookerjee on 73rd martyrdom anniversary

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra planted a sapling to offer floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 73rd martyrdom anniversary, at his memorial near Delhi Gate,in New Delhi on Tuesday.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 73rd martyrdom anniversary at separate programmes held across the national capital.

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Nabin addressed a seminar organised by the Karol Bagh district BJP on Dr Mookerjee’s life, work and contributions. He recalled Mookerjee’s resignation from the Union Cabinet, his role in founding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, his movement on Jammu and Kashmir, and his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

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Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and MP Bansuri Swaraj, attended the seminar along with party workers and supporters.

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Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP observed the occasion with a tribute ceremony and a tree plantation drive at the memorial site near Delhi Gate. Senior leaders, including BJP national organiser V Satish, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and State organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, offered floral tributes at Dr Mookerjee’s statue and addressed party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish said Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to national unity and cultural nationalism. He added that post-Independence historical narratives shaped by a particular ideology did not give due recognition to his contribution. Gupta said Dr Mookerjee laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, describing it as a seed that later grew into the BJP. She credited him with inspiring the party’s “Nation First” ideology.

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She said, “Today is a day to remember Dr Mookerjee, who planted the seed of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Today, that seed, in the form of the BJP, is providing shade to the entire nation.” She added, “Dr Mookerjee gave the slogan of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, and the abrogation of Article 370 is a true tribute to his vision.”

Malhotra said Dr Mookerjee’s ideology centred on self-reliance, national unity and constitutional integrity. He added that Dr Mookerjee sacrificed power for principles and made education, industry and politics instruments of nation-building. Leaders at both events paid rich tributes to Dr Mookerjee and reaffirmed that his ideas continued to guide the party’s ideology, vision and organisational work.

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