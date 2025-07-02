CM Rekha felicitated by traders’ association

In a significant show of solidarity between Delhi’s trading community and the state government, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday organised a grand “Thanksgiving Ceremony” at Siri Fort Auditorium to honour Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The event marked a landmark moment in trader-government relations, drawing nearly 2,500 representatives from across Delhi’s trade associations.

The ceremony was organised to express gratitude to CM Gupta for her recent announcement over the removal of the requirement of police licensing for businesses and the formation of a dedicated Traders’ Welfare Board — decisions hailed by CAIT as historic and transformative for the city’s commercial ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, CAIT National General Secretary and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s decisions will free traders from decades of bureaucratic harassment and create a transparent, business-friendly environment in Delhi.” He also presented a comprehensive memorandum to the CM outlining key issues faced by traders and sought immediate action on several fronts.

Among the key demands were the de-sealing of approximately 13,000 shops, the commercial notification of 351 roads, rationalisation of property tax scrutiny, abolition of user charges, reduction in license fees, and a joint review of Master Plan 2041 with the Centre. The memorandum also called for infrastructural improvements in industrial areas, better parking and sanitation facilities, and the establishment of an Indraprastha Development Authority to rejuvenate wholesale markets in Old Delhi.

The event saw participation from several key political figures, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who described the formation of the Traders’ Welfare Board as the fulfilment of a major BJP manifesto promise. “Delhi is not just a capital, it is the trade distribution hub of North India. Trade is the largest source of revenue for our city, and it’s time our traders received due recognition and the infrastructure they deserve,” he said.

BJP leaders also put forward proposals for land allocation to traders on a society-based model to build multi-storey warehouses, citing the acute shortage of storage space in the city. They assured that the party would take up the issue with the Union Urban Development Minister, Lieutenant Governor and DDA officials to ensure Delhi’s trade remains within Delhi.