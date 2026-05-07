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Home / Delhi / CM Rekha flags off 13 mobile heat relief units

CM Rekha flags off 13 mobile heat relief units

Unveils Heat Action Plan, advises people to stay hydrated

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh, during the launch of heat relief vans in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Stepping up its response to rising temperatures, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 mobile heat relief units - one for each district - from the Delhi Secretariat, while also releasing the government’s Heat Action Plan-2026 to tackle the ongoing heatwave.

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Accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh, the Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at delivering immediate, on-ground relief, especially to vulnerable groups exposed to extreme heat.

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“The aim is not just to announce schemes but to ensure relief reaches people directly,” Gupta said, adding that the campaign, ‘Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang’, reflects the government’s commitment to public health.

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Each mobile unit will travel across high-footfall and heat-prone areas such as labour chowks, bus stands, markets and slum clusters, operating daily between 11 am and 6 pm. The units are equipped to provide chilled drinking water through 400-500 litre tanks, distribute ORS packets and offer first-aid assistance. They will also supply essentials such as gamchas (cotton towels) and caps to help people cope with the heat.

The Chief Minister said the Heat Action Plan has been prepared with extensive coordination, focusing on both immediate relief and long-term climate resilience. Special advisories have been issued to halt outdoor labour between 1 pm and 4 pm, while schools have introduced measures such as a ‘water bell system’ to prevent dehydration among children.

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Healthcare preparedness has also been strengthened, with over 339 health centres stocked with ORS, essential medicines and ice packs, along with dedicated “cool rooms” for heatstroke patients. Additionally, 10 Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed in each district to support the operation of mobile units over the next three months.

Officials said each district is expected to distribute around 1,000 ORS packets, 300 cotton towels and 200 caps daily.

Gupta said awareness campaigns, expansion of green cover, water conservation and climate-resilient infrastructure form key elements of the broader strategy. Urging residents to remain cautious, she advised people to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and seek assistance from the Mobile Heat Relief Units via the 112 helpline if required, reiterating that the government stands committed to ensuring no citizen is left without relief during the peak summer months.

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