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Home / Delhi / CM Rekha gives away bicycles to 1,100 schoolgirls on Durga Ashtami

CM Rekha gives away bicycles to 1,100 schoolgirls on Durga Ashtami

Says daughters are like goddesses, highlights welfare measures

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles among girl students on 'Durga Ashtami' in New Delhi on Thursday. Mukesh Aggarwal
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Durga Ashtami celebrations across the Capital were marked by a blend of welfare initiatives, religious observances and calls for environmental responsibility, with key leaders participating in public events and outreach programmes on Thursday.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to 1,100 schoolgirls at a government school in Pitampura, describing daughters as “divine” and stressing that Navratri is a time to reaffirm commitment towards their empowerment. The initiative is part of a larger plan to provide bicycles annually to around 1.3 lakh Class IX girls to ease access to education.

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Highlighting broader welfare measures, Gupta spoke about the ‘Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, under which financial assistance will be provided to girls at various stages from birth to graduation, amounting to around Rs 1.25 lakh per beneficiary. She also announced measures such as 1,000 ‘Pink Auto’ permits for women to boost economic independence and free screening of newborns for 56 genetic disorders. Taking a strong stand against criticism, she said, “Our daughters are like goddesses. Questioning schemes for their future reflects a regrettable mindset.”

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Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta offered prayers at Kali Temple on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity and social harmony. He expressed hope that the festival would strengthen unity and collective welfare.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited Jhandewalan Temple with his family and urged citizens to avoid immersing ‘khetri’ in the Yamuna, calling for environmentally responsible celebrations.

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He encouraged residents to bring ritual offerings to designated processing sites such as ITI Vivek Vihar Green Area, Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas District Park, Vasant Udhyan in Vasant Vihar and Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, among other places, where they can be converted into compost. “Let us begin a new tradition where faith goes hand in hand with protecting nature,” Verma said.

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