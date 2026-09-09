CM Rekha Gupta assures building collapse victims’ kin full treatment support

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Gupta took an update from doctors on the condition of the injured students and directed them to provide the best possible medical care to them. Doctors informed her that a team was continuously monitoring the critically injured students.

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“Saving the lives of the children is the government’s top priority. No shortcoming will be allowed in their treatment,” Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also assured the families that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident. The owner of the building had been arrested, she said, adding that the investigation would determine further action against those responsible for the mishap.

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Meanwhile, the government has expedited a comprehensive safety review of paying guest (PG) accommodations across Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to inspect all PG hostels under its jurisdiction, including their building safety, permissions, Fire Safety NOCs, structural stability certificates and compliance with prescribed norms.

Senior zonal officials will oversee the inspections and submit detailed reports.

Gupta also directed the MCD to demolish dilapidated buildings near the Satya Niketan accident site that have been declared unsafe. She ordered that no construction activity be allowed in the area until safety is ensured and directed authorities to immediately stop work that could endanger workers.

Delhi Fire Service personnel are also removing students’ belongings from the affected building in a systematic manner, the officials said.