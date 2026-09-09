DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CM Rekha Gupta assures building collapse victims’ kin full treatment support

CM Rekha Gupta assures building collapse victims’ kin full treatment support

She took an update from doctors on the condition of the injured students and directed them to provide the best possible medical care to them.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the building collapse site. site on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre and met students injured in the Satya Niketan building collapse and their families, assuring them that the government would bear the full cost of their treatment and provide all possible assistance to them.
Advertisement

Gupta took an update from doctors on the condition of the injured students and directed them to provide the best possible medical care to them. Doctors informed her that a team was continuously monitoring the critically injured students.

Advertisement

“Saving the lives of the children is the government’s top priority. No shortcoming will be allowed in their treatment,” Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also assured the families that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident. The owner of the building had been arrested, she said, adding that the investigation would determine further action against those responsible for the mishap.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the government has expedited a comprehensive safety review of paying guest (PG) accommodations across Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to inspect all PG hostels under its jurisdiction, including their building safety, permissions, Fire Safety NOCs, structural stability certificates and compliance with prescribed norms.

Senior zonal officials will oversee the inspections and submit detailed reports.

Gupta also directed the MCD to demolish dilapidated buildings near the Satya Niketan accident site that have been declared unsafe. She ordered that no construction activity be allowed in the area until safety is ensured and directed authorities to immediately stop work that could endanger workers.

Delhi Fire Service personnel are also removing students’ belongings from the affected building in a systematic manner, the officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts