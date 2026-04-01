CM Rekha Gupta, BJP leaders attack Opposition

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In a video message, Gupta alleged that parties, including the Congress and socialist groups, opposed the measure, accusing them of denying women greater representation in legislatures. She said despite various arguments being raised around caste, religion and delimitation, “the truth is they do not want half the population to reach Parliament and Assemblies”.

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She further claimed that Opposition leaders promote only “women from their own families” and asserted that women across the country would question the decision to block the Bill.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, in a separate video statement, said the legislation was aimed at operationalising the 33 per cent reservation for women that had earlier been cleared through a constitutional amendment. He said the proposal dealt with implementation-related aspects, including seat allocation, but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House.

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Tiwari alleged that parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress and NCP, opposed the measure. Calling the development “disappointing”, he said the effort to ensure representation for women would continue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Neoma Gupta also reacted through a video message, describing the development as a setback to women’s empowerment and expressing disappointment over what she termed a missed opportunity to strengthen women’s participation in governance.