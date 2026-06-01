CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial probe into Saidulajab building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site where a building collapsed near the Saket Metro Station.

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She ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, which claimed seven lives. She directed officials to conduct an immediate survey of dilapidated, dangerous and illegal buildings in the area.

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Reviewing the ongoing rescue operation, CM Gupta was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, administration, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Civil Defence teams.

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The CM asked officials concerned to ensure that rescue operations continue without any lapse and that every possible effort should be made to locate anyone trapped under the debris. She also sought updates on the condition of the injured and instructed authorities to provide free and quality treatment to all victims.

Describing the incident as tragic and heartbreaking, she met the affected families and assured them of all possible financial and administrative assistance from the Delhi Government.

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Emphasising that citizen safety is the government’s top priority, the CM said negligence at any level would not be tolerated. She noted that a criminal case had already been registered at the Mehrauli police station and announced a magisterial inquiry headed by the South Delhi District Magistrate to determine the cause of the collapse and fix accountability.

CM Gupta directed the departments concerned to investigate whether any construction-related irregularities, violations of safety norms or administrative lapses contributed to the incident. She said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

The CM also ordered an immediate survey and inspection of unsafe and illegal buildings in Saidulajab and adjoining areas, warning that action would be taken against structures posing a threat to public safety. She said officials found to have protected illegal constructions or failed in their duties would also face accountability.

“The Delhi Government is closely monitoring the situation and all agencies are working in coordination. Every aspect of relief, rescue and rehabilitation will be handled with seriousness,” the CM said, adding that the drive against illegal and unsafe constructions across the capital would be intensified.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said he was deeply distressed by the building collapse, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

The L-G said multi-agency search and rescue operations were continuing and that authorities had been instructed to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief for those affected. He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.