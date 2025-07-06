CM Rekha inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 crore in Pitampura

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 2 crore at Pitampura in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, here on Saturday.

During her visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed roads, drainage systems in LP Block, Pitampura, and seven new roads and drains in CP Block.

She reviewed the construction of a new sewer line in BU Block. The CM also inaugurated other key civic upgrades, including installation of 52 streetlight poles in a park and construction of a new drainage channel.

CM Gupta directed departments concerned to complete all works within the stipulated timelines, ensuring transparency and adherence to high standards.

“Our goal is not merely to build roads and drains but to meaningfully uplift the quality of life for every citizen. These projects are steps towards our vision of a ‘Viksit Dilli’,” she said.

The CM said the LP Block works had been completed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, while seven new roads and drains in CP Block had been built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

At BU Block, she inspected the Rs 30-lakh sewer line project and urged the Delhi Jal Board to speed up the work. She also inaugurated 52 new streetlights costing Rs 10.5 lakh.

Additionally, a new drainage system behind BU Block and BU-SFS flats was launched at a cost of Rs 11.30 lakh.

CM Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to deliver practical results beyond budget announcements.

“Years of neglect have left many areas struggling with dilapidated roads, flooding and poor lighting. We are determined to change that with focused, on-ground action,” she said, adding that these upgrades would bring safer, cleaner and more convenient living conditions for residents.