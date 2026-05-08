CM Rekha inaugurates redeveloped ‘Jan Seva Connect’ post office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the redeveloped ‘Jan Seva Connect’ post office at Nehru Place and said the modernisation of post offices reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of citizen-centric governance.

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The event was also attended by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta said it was a matter of pride for Delhi that the nationwide campaign to redevelop 25,000 post offices had been launched from the national capital. She described the initiative as a major step towards transforming traditional post offices into modern public service centres.

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The Chief Minister said post offices, once primarily associated with letters and parcel services, have evolved into multi-purpose service hubs offering banking facilities, savings schemes, Aadhaar-related services, passport assistance and digital services under one roof.

She said the ‘Jan Seva Connect’ initiative reflects an effort to improve both infrastructure and citizen experience through modern interiors, upgraded workspaces, better seating arrangements and improved customer service standards.

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Calling post offices an integral part of India’s social and emotional fabric, Gupta said the government had chosen to revive and strengthen the vast postal network through technology and modern public services instead of allowing it to lose relevance in the digital era.

She expressed confidence that the redeveloped post offices would emerge as reliable centres for digital services and public outreach in the coming years.