CM Rekha interacts with 84-member TN delegation

The delegation from the Central University of Tamil Nadu is visiting the national capital from October 26 to November 1 under Yuva Sangam Phase VII, organised as part of the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

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During the interaction, Gupta encouraged the students to explore Delhi’s Metro network, electric buses, electric vehicle policy and historical landmarks to gain first-hand experience of the Capital’s transport infrastructure, development initiatives and cultural heritage.

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Describing ‘Yuva Sangam’ as a platform for strengthening national integration, the Chief Minister said such exchanges allowed young people to understand the traditions, lifestyles, governance systems and development journeys of other states while building lasting friendships and mutual respect.

She said the programme reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and provided opportunities for students to learn about innovation, governance and cultural diversity across the country.

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Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s contributions to education, science, technology, literature and industry, Gupta said the visiting students represented the state’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage. She expressed hope that their stay in Delhi would help them better understand the Capital’s governance system, community life and development initiatives.

The Chief Minister also invited the students to share suggestions on making Delhi a cleaner, more modern and people-friendly city. She urged them to use their knowledge, skills and innovation to contribute towards the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

Gupta encouraged the participants to share their experiences with their families, friends and communities after returning home, saying such exchanges could strengthen people to people connections between states.

The “Yuva Sangam” initiative aims to provide students with opportunities to experience the cultural diversity, development, innovation and governance practices of different regions through educational visits and interactions.