CM Rekha launches bicycle scheme for schoolgirls

The Delhi Government will launch its ‘Vidya Vahini’ initiative on Friday, under which bicycles will be distributed to Class IX girl students studying in government schools, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set to hand over the first batch at a programme in East Vinod Nagar.

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The launch event will be held at the Sports Complex in East Vinod Nagar, where Gupta will distribute 3,000 bicycles in the first phase of the scheme.

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According to the Chief Minister, the government plans to distribute a total of 1.40 lakh bicycles to eligible schoolgirls across Delhi over the next month in a phased manner.

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The initiative aims to make commuting to school easier for girls, improve attendance and promote greater independence by addressing transport-related challenges.

Ahead of the launch, Gupta said the government was committed to ensuring that no girl was deprived of education because of distance, limited resources or commuting difficulties.