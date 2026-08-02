CM Rekha launches portal for ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the online portal for the “Delhi Lakshmi Yojana”, under which eligible women in the national capital will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

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The registration portal, www.dly.delhi.gov.in, was launched at the District Magistrate’s office in East Delhi. The scheme, expected to benefit around 17 lakh women, was earlier approved by the Cabinet as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana before being renamed Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

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Addressing the launch event, Gupta said the scheme fulfils the BJP Government’s election promise of economically empowering women and goes beyond direct cash transfers by linking beneficiaries to digital finance, savings and social welfare programmes.

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Unlike conventional cash assistance schemes, beneficiaries will be able to choose between two financial options. Under the first, Rs 1,000 will be credited every month to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily household expenses, while the remaining Rs 1,500 will be deposited in a recurring or fixed deposit account. Under the second option, the entire Rs 2,500 will be deposited in an RD or FD every month to encourage long-term savings.

To ensure the money is used for essential household needs, the government has created a digital negative list, preventing CBDC funds from being spent on alcohol, tobacco, narcotic substances, lottery tickets, gambling, betting and other prohibited goods and services.

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The Chief Minister said the scheme will function through a fully digital platform integrating applications, document verification, eligibility assessment, banking services, CBDC transfers and payments through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Applications will undergo a four-stage verification process, beginning with scrutiny by the District Programme Management Unit, followed by verification by the District Women and Child Development Officer and final approval by the District-Level Approval, Monitoring and Grievance Redressal Committee headed by the District Magistrate.

Officials said the details of applicants would be verified through Aadhaar authentication, Delhi voter registration, income records, electricity consumption, vehicle ownership, pension status and government service records to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive assistance. Any false declaration could lead to recovery of funds and legal action.

Under the eligibility criteria, the eldest eligible woman in a family can apply if she is between 21 and 60 years of age, belongs to a family with an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, has been residing in Delhi for at least 10 years through herself or her parents or husband, and is a registered voter in the national capital.

The government also announced that beneficiaries would be linked with several other government initiatives, including APAAR ID, ABHA ID, Poshan Tracker, immunisation programmes, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, Swachh Bharat Mission, self-help groups, skill development and entrepreneurship programmes.

MLA/MP recommendation mandatory

Officials said applicants will also require an online recommendation from their local MLA or MP as part of the scrutiny process. According to officials, the recommendation is intended to confirm that the applicant is a resident of the constituency and fulfils the prescribed eligibility conditions. They clarified that applicants will not have to approach elected representatives personally, as the recommendation process will be carried out digitally. Government officials attached to MPs and MLAs will verify the details of applicants before the recommendation is issued online.

33,730 registrations in first 12 hours

The online registration portal witnessed a huge response on its first day. According to official data, more than 33,730 registrations were completed in the first 12 hours after the portal went live, between 6:30 am to 6:30 pm, while 1,940 applications were fully submitted. Another over 9,170 applications were pending at the mandatory MLA recommendation stage.