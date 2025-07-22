CM Rekha orders audit of welfare schemes, promises assistance only to deserving

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Department of Social Welfare and the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. She announced a complete review of all existing welfare schemes to ensure that only genuinely deserving beneficiaries receive assistance, while ineligible claimants are weeded out.

Advertisement

Emphasising the government’s commitment to the poor, the elderly and the marginalised, the CM said her administration is determined to restore trust and transparency in public welfare. She accused the previous government of widespread negligence and fraud, alleging that several schemes were exploited, including the widow pension programme, which she said had granted benefits to many ineligible individuals unchecked.

The CM confirmed that the process to issue digital ID cards for persons with disabilities will soon begin to enhance service delivery and improve beneficiary identification. She also instructed departments to address delays in disability certification, streamline rehabilitation services and strengthen the digitisation of welfare data.

Advertisement

Among the major initiatives reviewed was the Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens scheme, under which individuals aged 60 and above, especially from the SC/ST or economically weaker backgrounds, receive monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. Over four lakh senior citizens have benefitted so far. Another key scheme, Assistance to Persons with Disabilities, provides Rs 2,500 monthly to individuals with severe disabilities who cannot support themselves —benefiting around 1.34 lakh people to date.

The Delhi Family Benefit Scheme was also discussed, which offers a one-time support of Rs 20,000 to families who have lost their primary breadwinner. Around 1,100 dependants have received aid under this scheme. In addition, the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme, which rehabilitates individuals engaged in begging through shelter, medical care, counselling and skill training, was evaluated for further expansion.

Advertisement

The CM directed officials to ensure that every rupee of public money reaches the truly needy.

She stressed the importance of accountability, stating, “Our aim is to establish a robust, inclusive and sensitive support system. We will ensure that no deserving individual is left out, and public funds are used responsibly.”