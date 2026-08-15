CM Rekha pitches Delhi as business hub at Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday highlighted the capital’s role as a major commercial hub and said trade, entrepreneurship and MSMEs would be key pillars of India’s economic growth under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Addressing the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta said the event was more than a trade exhibition as it provided a platform to showcase the capabilities of traders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, MSMEs and startups and their contribution to the country’s economic progress.

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She said the vision of “Vocal for Local”, “Local to Global” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” had evolved into a mass movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Indian products increasingly making their presence felt in global markets.

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“India is moving from Vocal for Local to Local to Global,” the chief minister said, adding that the country’s business community was playing an important role in giving India a new identity in global trade.

Talking about the capital, Gupta said Delhi was not only the national capital but also one of the country’s major commercial centres. She cited markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Gandhi Nagar and Karol Bagh as symbols of the city’s rich trading heritage and economic vibrancy.

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She said the Delhi government was working towards creating a transparent and business-friendly environment for traders, MSMEs and entrepreneurs. Measures relating to ease of doing business, digitisation, infrastructure and business support were being undertaken alongside efforts to modernise markets, improve traffic management, strengthen cleanliness and expand civic amenities, she said.

The chief minister said India was increasingly being viewed globally as a reliable destination for trade, manufacturing and investment. She described the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav as an important platform to connect Indian businesses with global buyers, investors and trade delegations.