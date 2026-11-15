CM Rekha to join Chhath celebrations at two ghats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will join devotees at two major ghats in the Capital to offer prayers to the Sun God as the city immerses itself in Chhath celebrations. She will offer Arghya to the setting sun at Sonia Vihar on November 15 and worship the rising sun at Hathi Ghat near ITO on the morning of November 16.

The Delhi Government has made arrangements at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the city for the two-day festival. Special arrangements have been made for devotees attending the evening prayers on Sunday and the morning rituals on Monday.

The government has also developed an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. Facilities at the ghats include lighting, security, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women and cleanliness arrangements to ensure that devotees can perform the rituals without inconvenience.

Gupta is personally monitoring the preparations and remains in constant touch with public representatives, district officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other concerned agencies. On Saturday, she spoke to public representatives and senior officials to review arrangements at various ghats.

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The Chief Minister has directed senior officials of the concerned departments to remain personally present at major ghats and ensure that any issues faced by devotees are addressed immediately. The administration has also been asked to maintain proper coordination to ensure the peaceful conduct of the celebrations.

Extending her greetings to the people of Delhi, particularly those from Purvanchal, Gupta said the festival was not merely a religious celebration but a unique symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, folk traditions, family values and gratitude towards nature.

She said the unwavering faith, devotion, discipline and dedication of those observing the Chhath fast served as an inspiration to everyone. Worshipping the setting and rising sun, she added, taught people patience, gave them hope and inspired them to keep moving forward in life.

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The Chief Minister also prayed to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God to fulfil the wishes of devotees and bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every family.

Special security arrangements have also been made at designated model Chhath ghats. CCTV cameras installed at these locations are connected to a central control room for round-the-clock surveillance. The system will enable officials and security personnel to respond promptly to any emergency, with particular attention to the safety of women and children visiting the ghats.