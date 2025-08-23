DT
Home / Delhi / CM Rekha unveils major push for Trans-Yamuna development

CM Rekha unveils major push for Trans-Yamuna development

Focus on civic upgrades, clean river, better connectivity in East Delhi
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits the flood-affected area at Yamuna Bazar. FILE
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to the all-round development of Trans-Yamuna, assuring funds would never be a barrier to progress. Speaking at ‘Vastrika-2025’, organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers at Ashok Bazar in Gandhi Nagar, she outlined plans for rapid development and governance reforms aimed at improving infrastructure and civic amenities in the region.

Advertisement

Commitment to development

Gupta emphasised the role of public representatives in driving growth, urging East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra, along with Trans-Yamuna Development Board Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely, to prepare detailed assessments of the area’s needs. She promised swift action based on their recommendations.

Advertisement

Announcing that new route mapping for Delhi Transport Corporation’s electric buses would commence from Trans-Yamuna, Gupta said this move would significantly ease daily commutes for residents.

Highlighting the Gandhi Nagar ready-made garment market’s importance, the Chief Minister described it as a source of pride not only for Delhi but for the entire country. She said the market was reflection of the Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District, One Product’ initiatives and pledged comprehensive government support for the textile sector, especially in branding, quality enhancement and global promotion.

Advertisement

“Delhi lagged behind in the past decade, but now has the opportunity to reclaim its position,” Gupta said. She stressed the government’s focus on restoring the Yamuna’s clean and uninterrupted flow through upgrades to water and sewer pipelines, public toilets and other critical infrastructure.

Overhaul of planning boards

In a related announcement, Gupta unveiled a restructuring of the Delhi Rural Development Board and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board to expedite infrastructure and civic works in Delhi’s villages and Yamuna River belt.

Under the revamped framework, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and senior bureaucrats would serve on both boards, with their respective chairmen elevated to Cabinet rank within the Delhi Government.

Rajkumar Chauhan, MLA from Mangolpuri, has been appointed Chairman of the Delhi Rural Development Board, while Arvinder Singh Lovely would continue to chair the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board. Both are veteran leaders with previous ministerial experience.

The reconstituted Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board includes regional MLAs such as Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma and others. It also comprises senior officials like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner, Development Commissioner of GNCTD, Additional Chief Secretaries of Finance & Planning, Public Works, Irrigation & Flood Control and heads of agencies including the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra have been named special invitees to the board.

“These steps will ensure faster implementation of development projects and strengthen coordination between elected representatives and officials,” Gupta said. She said similar restructuring would be undertaken for the Delhi Rural Development Board to improve governance and accelerate grassroots-level development.

