Home / Delhi / CM releases book ‘BJP Delhi Win – Modi’s Guarantee’

Highlights struggles of BJP workers, organisational strength as key factors behind victory
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh(L) and Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra(2nd,R) releasing a book 'BJP Delhi Win: Modi Ki Guarantee' by Richa Pandey Mishra(R), during a function at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday released the book ‘BJP Delhi Win – Modi’s Guarantee’ at the NDMC Convention Centre. Authored by BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra and published by Prabhat Prakashan, the book chronicles the party’s historic return to power in the Capital after 27 years.

The book highlights the struggles of BJP workers, organisational strength, people’s trust, and the assurance of PM Narendra Modi as the key factors behind the victory. The launch began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a special video presentation based on the book.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said, “This victory does not belong to any one person but to thousands of workers who dedicated themselves completely, from the smallest tasks to the biggest responsibilities. Even after the defeats of 2015 and 2020, our workers never lost courage. PM Modi’s call instilled confidence in the people of Delhi, proving that hard work, organisation and honesty always succeed.”

She added, “I speak today not as a Chief Minister, but as a party worker. This government is the outcome of people’s trust and workers’ dedication. Modi’s vision is our guarantee, and that is the essence of this book.”

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra termed the work a “document of truth,” remarking, “This is a battle of ideology and narrative. A book written with truth outweighs thousands written with falsehood. Under PM Modi’s leadership, Delhi moved away from corruption and advertisement politics toward development and transparency.”

The book was unveiled by CM Gupta, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Mishra.

Reviews development in East Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the development works of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and appointed Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh as the Minister-in-Charge of the area.

He will be responsible for monitoring projects, coordinating with public representatives and addressing grievances on a regular basis. The meeting was held at the Secretariat.

