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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews mandi redevelopment projects

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews mandi redevelopment projects

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting in New Delhi on Monday.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed the progress of redevelopment projects across the Capital’s agricultural markets, with officials informing her that the Rs 193-crore modern poultry market at Ghazipur is 85 per cent complete and is expected to be operational by December.

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Chairing a review meeting, the CM assessed ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects at Ghazipur, Narela and the Integrated Freight Complex (IFC), Ghazipur. She said modernising Delhi’s agricultural markets is a priority as they form a crucial link between farmers, traders and consumers.

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According to officials, the modern poultry market, spread over nearly 15 acres in Ghazipur, is being developed at a cost of Rs 193.29 crore. Construction began in March 2019 and the project is targeted for completion by December 31, 2026. The facility will accommodate 100 wholesale traders and 120 poultry processing units.

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The meeting also reviewed infrastructure works at the Ghazipur Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Market, where a 200m bypass drainage pipeline is being laid at a cost of Rs 17 lakh to tackle chronic waterlogging.

At the Narela Grain Market, the government plans to construct two additional steel sheds at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore to meet traders’ growing requirements. The project is expected to be completed by July 2027.

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The CM also reviewed plans for a modern flower market at the IFC, Ghazipur.

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