CM, senior leaders pay tribute to Vajpayee on 7th death anniversary

On the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday paid tribute to the veteran statesman, describing him as a visionary whose ideals of nation-building, pro-poor governance and statesmanship continue to inspire the nation.

The Chief Minister visited Vajpayee’s memorial Sadaiv Atal in the morning and offered floral tributes.

Several other leaders from the Capital also joined in paying homage. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma recalled Vajpayee as “a unique personality and visionary leader whose contribution to the nation will always inspire generations.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, speaking to reporters, called Vajpayee “a guide, a true visionary and a source of inspiration.” She added that leaders present at the memorial had resolved to work with renewed determination to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Vishwaguru, in line with Vajpayee’s teachings.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders also offered their respects at the memorial.

Vajpayee, among India’s most revered political figures, served as Prime Minister three times — for 13 days in 1996, for a year from 1998 to 1999, and then a full term from 1999 to 2004. Widely admired for his leadership, oratory and statesmanship, he was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in 2015.