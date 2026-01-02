CM sets roadmap for ‘Viksit Delhi’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform Delhi into a developed and people-centric capital, calling upon government departments to implement impactful public welfare schemes within the current year. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed senior officials to move beyond planning and ensure visible, on-ground results.

Addressing senior bureaucrats, CM Gupta said Delhi now needs iconic and transformative efforts that directly improve citizens’ lives. She emphasised that officers must utilise their authority and experience to design and implement people-oriented schemes, adding that governance should focus on outcomes rather than processes.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to build a convenience-driven and modern capital, stressing that development must be felt at the grassroots. She highlighted the importance of innovation, accountability and time-bound execution, and urged officials to take ownership of projects rather than delay decisions.

Referring to long-pending civic issues such as deteriorating roads, drainage problems and waste management, she said these challenges could no longer be carried forward as legacies. “Delhi needs iconic solutions that set examples for the rest of the country,” she remarked.

Calling for a shift in work culture, CM Gupta said the government had spent the initial months strengthening systems and was now ready to accelerate implementation. She urged officials to think beyond routine functioning and work collectively to deliver lasting change.