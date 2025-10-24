CM ‘squandering’ taxpayers’ money to purchase air purifiers for ministers: Cong

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Devender Yadav on Thursday accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP of “squandering taxpayers’ money” on air purifiers for ministers, while the public continue to breathe toxic air.

“CM Rekha Gupta squanders tax payers’ money to buy air purifiers for the comforts of her ministers and herself living in salubrious condition, whereas the public has been forced to inhale toxic air post-Diwali,” said Yadav.

He said the Delhi Government was busy procuring air purifiers costing Rs 5.5 lakh for ministers’ comfort instead of taking urgent action against the sale and bursting of firecrackers.

“It was shocking that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made light of the sharp spike in air pollution after the Diwali celebrations when two air monitoring stations — Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur — were in the ‘severe zone’ with the AQI at 433 and 401,” said Yadav.

He added that CM Rekha Gupta did not take the spike in the air quality seriously to put the health of the people, especially children and the elderly at risk.

“The BJP had made several promises to the people of Delhi before the Assembly poll, including Rs 2500 honorarium per month to every woman in the Capital and CNG at subsided rate of Rs 500 per cylinder, but the CM Rekha Gupta-led government completely ignored these promises after assuming power. The BJP’s main focus is to enhance comfort of the CM, Speaker, ministers and party leaders,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the Delhi Government had failed to deliver on any front and had only caused distress to ordinary citizens.

“In the past eight months, the CM Rekha Gupta-led government has not done anything for the welfare of the public, but only did destructive acts like demolition of the JJ clusters and destroy lives of people living near the Yamuna during the monsoon,” he added.