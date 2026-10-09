CM unveils plant mandala, urges Delhiites to protect green spaces

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Plant Mandala Rangoli’ at the amphitheatre in Central Park, Connaught Place, describing the installation as a blend of Indian art, environmental conservation and nature.

Gupta said the mandala, traditionally associated with balance, harmony and interconnectedness, had been brought to life using living plants. She urged Delhiites to plant more saplings and protect the city’s green spaces, saying a developed Delhi must give equal importance to clean air, greenery and quality of life alongside infrastructure and economic growth.

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“The ‘Plant Mandala Rangoli’ brings together art, environmental conservation and Indian culture through living plants,” Gupta said.

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She said every plant used in the installation represented a commitment to planting, protecting and nurturing greenery, while preserving and developing Delhi’s forests and urban green spaces.

Gupta linked the initiative to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’, saying development and environmental conservation must progress together. She also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of “Hum Karke Rahenge”, saying the installation reflected the resolve to work towards these goals.

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Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the installation was a “beautiful blend” of Indian art, culture and environmental conservation. He said the use of living plants not only added to Delhi’s greenery and beauty but also conveyed a message of responsibility towards nature.

Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma, MLA Ashok Goel and other dignitaries were present at the event.