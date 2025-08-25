DT
CM vows to lead Delhi on path of Ram Rajya

CM vows to lead Delhi on path of Ram Rajya

Announces reforms to make this year's Ramlila more vibrant
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minster Rekha Gupta. file Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said Ramlilas are not just religious events but a guiding inspiration for life, adding that her resolve is to lead the city on the path of Ram Rajya — a governance model based on justice, transparency and people’s welfare.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremonies of two Ramlilas in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said: “Lord Rama has entrusted me with the responsibility of leading Delhi on the path of Ram Rajya. His blessings and the affection of Delhi’s people always keep me safe and strong.”

Referring to the recent attack on her, the Chief Minister said divine blessings continue to give her courage to confront challenges.

She underlined that every character in Ramlila —from Lord Rama and Mata Sita to Lakshman and Kaikeyi — offers life lessons and moral guidance. “For centuries, thousands of Ramlilas have been organised across the country to remind us of our duties and responsibilities,” she said.

Gupta also announced several reforms to make this year’s Ramlila celebrations more vibrant and accessible. A district-level single-window system led by District Magistrates will streamline permissions, land security deposit has been reduced from Rs 20 to Rs 15 per square metre and entertainment facilities at Ramlila grounds have been capped at 40 per cent of the allotted space. Alongside the grand Ramlila performances, cultural festivities such as Dandiya and stage shows will also be organised.

