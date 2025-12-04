CM warns of strict action against govt depts over pollution lapses

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed all government departments in Delhi to intensify pollution-control efforts and warned that negligence would attract penalties and criminal action. She said pollution was being treated as an emergency and that agencies responsible for lapses would face strict consequences.

During a high-level inter-departmental review at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue challans against departments failing to comply with pollution-control and cleanliness norms. She also ordered FIRs against agencies carrying out unauthorised road-cutting or failing to repair dug-up stretches.

The meeting was attended by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, and senior officials from PWD, MCD, DDA, the Environment and Forest Department, DSIIDC, Delhi Metro, NBCC, Power and DUSIB. Departments were told to work on a war footing in the coming days to tackle rising pollution levels.

All road-maintenance agencies have been asked to fill potholes within 72 hours. The PWD will repair potholes across its 1,400-km road network and upload before-and-after photographs on a designated app. The DDA has been directed to keep roads clean, remove waste from vacant land and hand over pending markets to the MCD.

Delhi Metro has been asked to repair roads under its elevated corridors and strengthen dust-control measures. The CM said timely coordination among all agencies was crucial for cleaner, dust-free roads.

Environment Minister Sirsa said the “311 Green App” was being strengthened for monitoring potholes, brown areas and dust hotspots. A six-month action plan is being prepared to implement green measures in identified zones. He said action would be taken against vehicles below BS-IV standards, and e-autos would be prioritised to improve last-mile connectivity. Mist-based dust control will also be expanded.

The MCD has been instructed to ensure its 8,000-km road network is free of potholes and dust. It will deploy 1,000 vacuum-based litter pickers and 100 mechanical sweepers within 45 days. Construction sites have been told to install fencing and comply with pollution norms within 48 hours.