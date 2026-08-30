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Home / Delhi / CNG gets costlier by Rs 3.89 per kg

CNG gets costlier by Rs 3.89 per kg

Now available at Rs 86.98 per kg in Delhi; fifth hike this year

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A worker fills CNG in a car at a filling station in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier across Delhi-NCR from Saturday, after Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the prices by Rs 3.89 per kg. The revised rates came into effect from 6 am on August 29.

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The company said international liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remain elevated and the increase in CNG rates had become necessary to offset the higher cost of gas.

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The IGL said the increase comes amid a sharp rise in international LNG prices following the escalation of the West Asia crisis.

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The latest revision marks the fifth increase in CNG prices this year. Following the increase, CNG will be priced at Rs 86.98 per kg in Delhi.

Auto, taxi unions seek hike in fares, threaten stir

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After the rise in CNG prices, auto and taxi unions have demanded an immediate hike in fares and threatened to go on a strike if their demand was not met.

The All-Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and the Auto Taxi Transport Congress Cell have decided to hold a strike on September 7 and 8, respectively. Separately, auto and taxi unions backed by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have announced an indefinite strike from September 9.

Kishan Verma, president of the All-Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said a formal notice would be submitted to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, Transport Commissioner and the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday.

The unions said CNG prices in Delhi had nearly touched Rs 87 per kg after an increase of about Rs 10 per kg over the past three months. Meanwhile, fares have not been revised since 2023.

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