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Home / Delhi / CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi

CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) cites surge in imported LNG prices amid West Asia conflict; revised rates effective from 6 am on Saturday

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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"A calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said. Image credit/ANI File
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CNG price in Delhi and adjoining cities will rise by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said on Friday.

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In a statement, IGL said a significant portion of input gas for CNG is being met through imported LNG, whose rates in the spot or current market have seen a surge since the beginning of the West Asia conflict.

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“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.

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