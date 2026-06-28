Coaching centres in Delhi asked to meet fire safety norms within a month

Taking a firm stand on the safety of students, the Delhi Government has set a one-month deadline for all coaching institutes in the city to comply with mandatory fire safety norms.

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“The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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The authorities warned that “any coaching institute without a fire audit, mandatory safety equipment or prescribed safety measures will face strict action, including sealing, if it fails to comply within one month.”

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CM Gupta said, “Students are urged to report any unsafe coaching institute by message, email or phone. Every complaint will be acted upon. There will be no compromise with the safety of our children.”

The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen safety standards in educational institutions and prevent accidents by ensuring strict compliance with fire and emergency preparedness norms.