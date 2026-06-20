The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an internet-born protest group that has gained traction over issues related to exam irregularities and student suicides, is set to hold its second major demonstration in the national capital on Saturday, with founder Abhijeet Dipke urging supporters to bring plates and spoons to the gathering.

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The protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar and is expected to draw students and young people from Delhi and neighbouring states.

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Ahead of the event, Delhi Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements, deploying around 270 body-worn cameras and installing CCTV cameras in and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring.

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Police videographers have also been stationed at the venue, while multiple layers of barricades have been erected around the protest site and adjoining roads. Vehicles are being checked at key entry and exit points across the city as part of precautionary measures.

Senior police officers have been assigned field duties to oversee the arrangements, while reserve forces have been kept on standby.

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"Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements and we appeal to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement," a senior officer said.

The Special Branch is keeping a close watch on developments at the protest venue as well as social media activity linked to the demonstration, officials said.

In an appeal posted on social media, Dipke asked supporters to bring plates and spoons to the protest, signalling a symbolic display of dissent. Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had also appealed to artists and singers to join the demonstration.

Dipke on Friday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over what he described as an escalating crisis affecting students and demanding accountability from the government.

In the letter, he sought Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies and reiterated the group's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," Dipke wrote.

The June 20 protest follows a demonstration organised by the group at Jantar Mantar earlier this month, where students and young professionals gathered to demand action over alleged irregularities in entrance examinations and recruitment tests.

The CJP began as a satirical online campaign following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month. Since then, the outfit has evolved into an organised protest platform, attracting significant attention on social media and expanding its campaign to multiple cities.

Security has also been stepped up at major transport hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border points. Traffic diversions may be imposed in parts of central Delhi depending on the size of the gathering, although Metro services are expected to operate normally.

PTI inputs