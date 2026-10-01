DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cockroaches, fungus, blackened oil: Licence of Delhi's 5-star hotel suspended

Cockroaches, fungus, blackened oil: Licence of Delhi's 5-star hotel suspended

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo. ANI file.
Advertisement

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of a 5-star hotel, M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd, after an inspection found serious food safety and hygiene violations at its premises in Delhi.

According to the inspection findings, food safety officials observed poor hygiene and sanitation, including stagnant water, foul odour, flies and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

Advertisement

The inspection also found fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts, besides rotten capsicums and blackened, degraded cooking oil.

Advertisement

Officials reported major shortcomings in food storage, including inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian foods, improper storage of meat and risk of cross-contamination arising from storing food items in cold storage areas.

The inspection further flagged refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, inadequate pest control, poor ventilation and lighting, inadequate cold storage and the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

Advertisement

The food safety authority also found deficiencies in sanitation, record maintenance and water testing. A total of 74 kg of non-compliant food articles were reportedly destroyed on site.

The findings formed the basis for the suspension of the FSSAI licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd, reflecting the seriousness of the violations detected during the inspection.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts