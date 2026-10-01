The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of a 5-star hotel, M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd, after an inspection found serious food safety and hygiene violations at its premises in Delhi.

According to the inspection findings, food safety officials observed poor hygiene and sanitation, including stagnant water, foul odour, flies and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

Advertisement

The inspection also found fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts, besides rotten capsicums and blackened, degraded cooking oil.

Advertisement

Officials reported major shortcomings in food storage, including inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian foods, improper storage of meat and risk of cross-contamination arising from storing food items in cold storage areas.

The inspection further flagged refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, inadequate pest control, poor ventilation and lighting, inadequate cold storage and the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

Advertisement

The food safety authority also found deficiencies in sanitation, record maintenance and water testing. A total of 74 kg of non-compliant food articles were reportedly destroyed on site.

The findings formed the basis for the suspension of the FSSAI licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd, reflecting the seriousness of the violations detected during the inspection.