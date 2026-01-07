DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cold conditions persist in city; air quality very poor

Cold conditions persist in city; air quality very poor

IMD issues yellow alert, cold day; conditions to affect daily activities

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard on a foggy winter morning at Vijay Chowk. PTI Photo.
Advertisement

The air quality in the city was back in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with an AQI reading of 336, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app.

Advertisement

Station-wise data showed that Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air quality at 360 in the ‘very poor’ category. While 21 stations logged ‘very poor’ air quality, 14 stations were in the ‘poor’ category and two stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

Advertisement

The city recorded poor air quality on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog during morning and forenoon. It has also forecasted a cold day.

Advertisement

A yellow alert is an early warning signal showing that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its first cold day this year and the weather office forecasted that the conditions may persist on Wednesday. Cold day conditions are when the maximum temperatures fall about 4.5 to 6.5 notches below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above the seasonal average during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 15 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity levels were observed at 95 per cent in parts of the city during the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodhi Road at 7.7 degrees, the Ridge at 7.5 degrees, Ayanagar at 8 degrees and Palam at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts