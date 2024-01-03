Delhi shivers at 7.3 degrees as cold wave tightens grip; 26 trains running late due to fog

New Delhi, January 3
As the cold wave has tightened its grip on Delhi, residents of the national capital woke up to a freezing morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.
The IMD has also predicted shallow fog and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, Palam recorded the lowest visibility at 500 m at 7.30 am.
However, at around 9 am, the visibility at Palam improved to 700 m, while Safdarjung recorded 500 m.
According to the Indian Railways, 26 trains were running late by hours due to fog.
The Chennai-New Delhi Duronto Express, Amritsar-Nanded Express and Ajmer-Katra Express were running behind schedule by more than six hours.
Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain under the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...