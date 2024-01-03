Delhi shivers at 7.3 degrees as cold wave tightens grip; 26 trains running late due to fog

IANS

New Delhi, January 3

As the cold wave has tightened its grip on Delhi, residents of the national capital woke up to a freezing morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has also predicted shallow fog and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Palam recorded the lowest visibility at 500 m at 7.30 am.

However, at around 9 am, the visibility at Palam improved to 700 m, while Safdarjung recorded 500 m.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 trains were running late by hours due to fog.

The Chennai-New Delhi Duronto Express, Amritsar-Nanded Express and Ajmer-Katra Express were running behind schedule by more than six hours.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain under the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.